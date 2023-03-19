PDP wins Ekeremor Constituency I in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE incumbent lawmaker representing Ekeremor Constituency I in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Tari Porri of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has retained his seat having been declared as winner of the Saturday poll.

INEC returning officer for Ekeremor Constituency I, Bernard Ebiasuode who made the declaration, Sunday morning, said Porri scored 4,216 votes while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came second with 1562 votes. The Social Democratic Party (SDP), pulled 973 votes to come third.

INEC puts the total votes cast at 7,473, invalid votes 107, while total valid votes 7,366.