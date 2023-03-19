PDP leads in 3 LGs as collation of results begins in Delta

By Festus Ahon
ASABA- Collation of results in Saturday’s governorship election has begun in the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Asaba, the Delta State State capital.
The Collation began at 9 am on Sunday morning with the announcement of results from Aniocha North, where the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori polled 8,938 votes and the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 4,386.
According to the results announced by the State Collation Officer, Prof Georgewill Owuneri, the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Ken Pela came a distant third with 1,883 votes.
In Ika North-East, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 26760 to come first while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, secured APC 4733 votes.
In Ndokwa East, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP, got 10,146 votes and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege scored 9,044 votes. Ken Pela of the Labour Party polled 251 votes.
The results as announced:
Ika North-East results: House of Assembly
APC = 5960
LP. =1670
PDP =25907
APC=4733.
LP. =1990.
PDP=26760
Aniocha North LGA
Registered voters – 89,010
Accredited voters – 16,846
APC – 4,386
LP – 1,883
PDP – 8,938
Valid votes – 16,316
Rejected votes – 530
Total votes cast -16,846
Ndokwa East LGA
Registered voters – 86,208
Accredited voters – 20,434
APC – 9,044
LP – 251
PDP – 10,146
Valid votes – 19,843
Rejected votes – 485
Total votes cast – 20,328
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.