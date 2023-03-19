PDP leads in 3 LGs as collation of results begins in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA- Collation of results in Saturday’s governorship election has begun in the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Asaba, the Delta State State capital.

The Collation began at 9 am on Sunday morning with the announcement of results from Aniocha North, where the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori polled 8,938 votes and the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 4,386.

According to the results announced by the State Collation Officer, Prof Georgewill Owuneri, the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Ken Pela came a distant third with 1,883 votes.

In Ika North-East, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 26760 to come first while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, secured APC 4733 votes.

In Ndokwa East, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP, got 10,146 votes and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege scored 9,044 votes. Ken Pela of the Labour Party polled 251 votes.

The results as announced:

Ika North-East results: House of Assembly

APC = 5960

LP. =1670

PDP =25907

APC=4733.

LP. =1990.

PDP=26760

Aniocha North LGA

Registered voters – 89,010

Accredited voters – 16,846

APC – 4,386

LP – 1,883

PDP – 8,938

Valid votes – 16,316

Rejected votes – 530

Total votes cast -16,846

Ndokwa East LGA

Registered voters – 86,208

Accredited voters – 20,434

APC – 9,044

LP – 251

PDP – 10,146

Valid votes – 19,843

Rejected votes – 485

Total votes cast – 20,328