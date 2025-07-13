LG Polls: APC sweeps chairmanship, councillorship seats as LASIEC begins results release

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has begun announcing the results of the July 12 Local Government elections across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), with the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerging dominant in both chairmanship and councillorship contests.

The elections, which held peacefully across the 13,325 polling units in Lagos, were marred by low voter turnout but recorded minimal incidents. A total of 57 Chairmanship and Vice Chairmanship positions and 376 Councillorship seats were contested.

Out of 19 registered political parties, 15 fielded candidates in the polls. APC was the only party to contest every available seat, followed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which contested in 45 councils and 259 wards. The Labour Party (LP) fielded candidates in 22 LGAs and 130 wards, while other parties such as ZLP, AAC, AA, and YPP fielded fewer candidates.

Early Results Favor APC

In Lagos Island Local Government, LASIEC declared APC’s Taiwo Oyekan the winner of the chairmanship election with 28,385 votes, defeating PDP’s Ajibade Olusegun who garnered 1,271 votes. Other parties trailed far behind.

In Amuwo-Odofin, APC’s Prince Lanre Sanusi (PLS) secured a landslide victory with 24,926 votes, crushing LP’s Engr. Seyi Ipinlaye, who scored 1,962 votes. Sanusi’s win was described as historic in the area, following months of extensive grassroots campaigning.

In Agege LGA, APC’s Tunde Azeez (alias “Disco”) was declared winner with 31,503 votes. His closest challengers from APM and ZLP secured 86 and 10 votes respectively.

APC Candidates Applaud Process

APC Chairmanship candidate for Yaba LCDA, Adebayo Adefuye, described the exercise as smooth and credible. After casting his vote, he unveiled his agenda titled “Yaba tuntun” (New Yaba), which he said represents a new beginning. He also praised the Federal Government’s move to enforce local government financial autonomy.

Sanwo-Olu Commends Voters, Security Agencies

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement titled “Thank You, Lagos For Peaceful Local Government Elections,” lauded residents for their orderly conduct and participation in the polls.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all Lagosians who came out today to perform their civic duty… You have shown that democracy will continue to shape leadership when people actively participate in elections,” he said.

He urged candidates and political actors to remain calm as results continue to trickle in and emphasized that peaceful democratic participation is crucial as the state heads towards the 2027 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu also commended security agencies, the media, and electoral officials for their professionalism and contribution to a safe and credible process.

With more results expected from LASIEC in the coming days, the APC appears set to maintain its stronghold in Lagos State’s grassroots political structure.