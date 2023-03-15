Our plans for Delta — Gov’ship candidates 

…Oborevwori, Omo-Agege, Gbagi, Ogboru, Ofehe speak

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

The candidates of the various parties were wrapping up their campaigns, Wednesday, for the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections in Delta State, promising what they would do if elected.

I will enhance peace, security–Oborevwori

Urging Deltans to vote for him, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, who escaped assassination, last Sunday, said: “We cannot take peace and security of Delta State for granted.

“In my MORE Agenda, we will have enhanced peace and security; it is the foundation on which the pillars of society and governance stand.

“We must sustain the peace we enjoy in Delta State for our continuous growth and development.

“When you vote me, Sheriff Oborevwori, into office as governor, I promise to interface with all relevant stakeholders to foster sustainable peace to enable Deltans to pursue happiness as guaranteed by law.”

On Tuesday, the Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government Area, Mr. Innocent Esewezie, also held a meeting with various youth groups in Ibusa, asking them to vote Oborevwori, saying his MORE Agenda promises more infrastructure, and enhanced peace among others.

We’ll harness our strengths, values, says Omo-Agege

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who stormed markets in Delta North, Monday and Tuesday, pledged: “We will harness our strengths and values, as we develop Delta state’s role in a global era.

“We will use our alliances and networks to promote security, economic prosperity, development and to safeguard the environment.

“We need more successful entrepreneurs. However, these life chances should be for all people.

“We want a society in which we see ambition and compassion as partners, not opposites, where we value public service and material wealth,” he said.

I am competent – Gbagi

In asking Deltans to trust him and vote for him to change the narrative of the state, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, candidate, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, said: “Deltans should ‘uncage’ their future by voting for me on Saturday because I am competent.

“Play no game this time, come Saturday, March 18, and let us vote right for the candidate that gave a record of performance and capability to work.

“We cannot continue the same culture of suffering, let us all move Delta to the next level of development and progress.”

Together, we’ll make Delta great again – Ofehe

The Young Progressive Party, YPP, candidate, Sunny Ofehe, who calls himself the ‘incoming servant-leader of Delta State,’ said: “The youths are the future of our great state and they need a place on the table of good governance.

“I am committed to the principles that give hope and faith to our commonwealth.

“Vote Comrade Sunny Ofehe as the next governor of Delta State and, together, we shall make Delta State great again.

“I am also calling on the Obidient family and youths across the state to come out in their numbers on Saturday and vote YPP.”

I’ve the mandate to govern Delta – Ogboru

All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, who took his crusade to traders in Warri, said he had the mandate to be the next governor of the state.

His promises: “You cannot stop the vision whose time has come.

“The Obidient movement shares the ideology of APGA and the wellbeing of the people is paramount to APGA.

“My agenda is real and will improve the lives of the people of Delta State when implemented,” Ogboru, who was the Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in 2015, said.

During the week, a Warri-based pressure group, Delta Future Generation, DFG, called on the electorate in the state to vote for Ogboru.

The group said the ruling PDP and opposition APC were birds of the same feather that plunged Deltans into irredeemable misery and agony over the past 24 years.

President of DFG, Ochuko Martins, said in Warri that only Ogboru, as governor, could take the state out of political stagnation, social disequilibrium, economic quagmire, and financial debt that the gladiators from both the PDP and APC pitched the state.

Vote Pela, other LP candidates across the country – Obi

Ahead of the governorship and House of Assembly elections, the LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Deltans to vote massively and decisively for the LP governorship candidate, Ken Pela, House of Assembly candidates in the state, and other states of the country.

Speaking through the Head of Publicity, Contact and Mobilisation Team, Obi-Datti Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC), Tony Akeni Le Moin, he said: “I wish to make a passionate appeal to all to come out en masse to cast your votes all the way for our Labour Party candidates in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“I appeal to you to come out with even higher passion, epidemic determination and strength of numbers as you did for me in the presidential election of February 25.

“As we all know, through your historic solidarity and campaigns we won the election with extraordinary distinction.

“So much so that sooner than later that election will go down in history as the most outstanding and unparalleled people-driven presidential campaign victory in the annals of Africa.

“Therefore, do not let your spirit be down because someone has temporarily robbed us of our crown through the patent conspiracy of institutions and men whose consciences do not recognise the pains of Nigerians and their yearnings for redemption, progress and a better Nigeria.

“We won clearly. This is despite their sponsored shenanigans and sham prophecies constructed from the shrines of their shamans flying in their own social media space.

“Though they delude themselves by announcing victory for their chosen paymaster, I wish to assure you that reclaiming our grand victory is only a matter of time. Indeed, it is only a matter of weeks from today.

“The road to freedom is not a 50-meter dash. Many times, hurdles and impediments, humps and twists and bumps of missed opportunities challenge and complicate it.

“Sometimes, the impediments are technical and many times human. In our case, it is from the conspiracy of human structures and the flawed system in place.

“Therefore, the experience of the presidential election should not discourage you to throw in the towel and surrender to your oppressors’ programmed slavery and agonies of misrule,” he said.