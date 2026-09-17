2027: Opposition coalition moves to accept more parties

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Central Leadership Committee of the G100-backed coalition of opposition parties has resolved to expand its membership to accommodate other opposition parties interested in joining the national anti-Bola Tinubu coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the Coalition Parties, following the inaugural meeting of the Central Leadership Committee held on Wednesday. The Committee was established at the 31 August Summit of Opposition Parties.

At present, the parties in the coalition are the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Peoples Redemption Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party SDP and the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA).

According to the statement, the Central Leadership Committee “also resolved to expand the coalition to accommodate other forward-thinking opposition parties that have expressed an interest in joining this national endeavour.”

Beyond the resolution to expand, the meeting reviewed the communiqué of the August Summit and commenced the work of translating its resolutions into practical action, with particular attention given to operationalising the Publicity Committee, the Legal Committee and the five Working Groups established by the Summit.

All parties were directed to submit names of their nominees to the Secretariat by the close of work on Friday, September 18, 2026, with the Committees and Working Groups expected to commence work in the week of September 21 to 27, 2026.

The Central Leadership also agreed to operationalise principles it said would guarantee equal opportunity and mutual respect among coalescing parties, resolving that the responsibility of chairing meetings shall rotate among the parties in alphabetical order, “because a coalition founded upon equality must demonstrate equality in its own conduct.”

The Committee is billed to reconvene on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, and has committed to meeting regularly “in order to achieve the objective of uniting opposition parties in the country and presenting a united front in the 2027 elections.”

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