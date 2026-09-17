Nigerian newspapers review: Tinubu must intervene in Wike, APC govs’ feud – PCC

Photo collage of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma; FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) urging President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the face-off between governors elected on the APC platform and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike.

Another headline features the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) calling on the government to approve wage awards for workers to cushion the impact of the high price of petroleum products, which it said has inflicted and deepened poverty among the populace.

Vanguard also reports that after days of protest by parents, a contingent of policemen drawn from various formations in Lagos State has sealed the premises of King’s College, Onikan, in Lagos.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with the opposition and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) pressuring President Tinubu for relief as petrol price hits record high.

The Punch reports that the Anambra State Government said the administration of former governor Peter Obi left unpaid loans from eight different external borrowings as of the time he left office on March 17, 2014, adding that as of June 30, 2026, the total balance of such loans left by Obi at the official exchange rate stood at N127.4 billion.

Lastly, The Nation reports that a major step in the move to establish state police was taken on Wednesday, with the National Assembly transmitting the Constitution Alteration Bill to state Houses of Assembly for concurrence.

Vanguard News