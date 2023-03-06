Ondo NLC gets new Executive members

…Amoko becomes Chairman, State’s NUJ Chairman, Adegbite, emerges Assistant Secretary From Left; Ondo NLC Ex officio – Com. Mrs Oyindamola Akinlose; Ondo NLC Assistant Secretary – Com. Leke Adegbite; NLC President’s representative, Babatunde Goke-Olatunji (Returning officer) & new NLC Chairman, Victor Amoko

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Nigeria Labour Congress, Ondo State Council has inaugurated a new executives to steer the affairs of the union for the next four years.

Comrade Victor Amoko emerged the Chairman of the congress while the state NUJ Chairman, Prince, Leke Adegbite, emerged as the State Assistant Secretary of the union.

Recall, this is the first time in more than 23years that NUJ will be represented in the State Administrative Council, SAC of Ondo state NLC.

Declaring the 13th Quadrennial Conference open in Akure, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, appreciated the union for supporting him to achieve the successes recorded in his administration.

Akeredolu who was represented by his Special Adviser on Union matters & Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaye, promised that his administration will continue to prioritise workers needs with the judicious use of the meagre resources available to the state.

He encouraged the new executive, to always break new grounds, noting that his administration’s doors are always open to suggestions that will better the lots of the workers.

The State Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, who congratulated the labour family for the peaceful conference, thanked them for their support to the state government.

Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Com. Clement Fatuase, congratulated the out going executive for the successful completion of their their tenure.

While appreciating Governor Akeredolu for his doggedness, Fatuase, stated that Ondo State, is the only state with a working government.

He said that TUC and NLC are partners in progress and would continue to partner together to move the union and the state forward.

Minister of Labour and productivity, Mr Chris Ngige commended the union for the relative industrial peace in the State.

Speaking through the acting State Controller, Federal ministry of labour and employment, Mrs Olanike Mogboruko, Ngige charged the new executives “to demonstrate the culture of inclusiveness, responsiveness and accountability and let all be given a sense of belonging.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman, Com. Victor Amoko, who doubles as the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, said that he “wholeheartedly accept the onerous task and trust reposed in him to lead the NLC for the 4 years constitutionally.

Amoko promised to defend the trust and “ensure that this room is big enough to accommodate all interests as in the new regime, no one shall be left behind”.

He equally assured workers of running

“an inclusive administration bringing on board brains that could contribute meaningfully to the administration”

The chairman said that ” It is a new dawn where I expect positive constructive criticisms. Let us engage robustly and make the administration worth the while. We shall continue to toe lines of peace, law and order in going about our legitimate duties as leaders of workers in the State.

Other members of the NLC State Administrative Council, SAC, include Chairperson – Com. Victor Oladele Amoko; Vice chairperson – Com. Obayoriade Adebayo; Vice chairperson – Com. Akinyemi Olatubosun; Treasurer – Com. Afolabi Oluwafemi Olusola; Secretary – Com Akin Sunday; Assistant Secretary – Com. Leke Adegbite; Internal Auditor – Com. Kayode Olorunfemi; Internal Auditor – Com. Abiola Oyewole; Ex officio – Com. Mrs Olufunke Ayelakin as well as Ex officio – Com. Mrs Oyindamola Akinlose.