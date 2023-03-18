Ogun 2023 guber : Dapo Abiodun loses in Dimeji Bankole polling unit

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta
Governor Dapo Abiodun has lost in the polling unit of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole in Abeokuta, Ogun state.
Bankole had earlier voted at Polling Unit 6, Ward 10, Sodeke/Isale-Ijeun I, Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state earlier today (Saturday).
The former Speaker alongside other APC leaders took part in Abiodun’s re-election campaign to different parts of the State.
The PDP’s Ladi Adebutu polled 77 votes while Abiodun of APC scored 65.
ADC’s Biyi Otegbeye had 26 Votes.
