Nigerians divided along tribal, religious sentiments, reunite us, Ondo Obas, tell President Elect

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Monarchs in Ondo state, have asked the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,to re-unite every Nigerians who have been sharply divided along tribal and religious sentiments.

Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas and the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, gave the advise in a congratulatory message to the President Elect, in Akure, the state capital.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deji of Akure, Mr Michael Adeyeye, lamented that Nigerians have remained divided along tribal and religious sentiments for too long.

Oba Aladetoyinbo, said something needed to be done urgently by the president elect, to correct the anomalies in the interest of the country

He therefore urged the President-elect to live up to the expectation of his renewed hope mantra by renewing the hope of every Nigerians who had almost gave up on Nigeria.

According to him “This is evident in the mass exodus of our youths and Professionals in search of a greener pasture.

“There is no doubt that our nation is faced with myriads of challenges, however, there is a renewed faith in the capacity of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to bring positive development to the Country.

The monarchs described the victory of Asiwaju Tinubu “as well deserved considering the fact that the election was keenly contested as this was reflected in the pattern of votes across the country.

Oba Aladetoyinbo added that it was ” victory for Nigerians and indeed a renewed hope that Nigerians can keep conventional promise of a rotational presidency which is a reflection of fairness, equity and justice.

“Your track records and credentials of progressivism, patriotism and commitment to democratic tenets over the years is a sound and clear testimony of your proven capacity as a nationalist to lead our nation to economic recovery and make it the true giant of Africa and the pride of the black race.

He hailed governor Akeredolu, for his resilience and commitment to democracy and the welfare of the people of Ondo State.

Oba Aladetoyinbo, described the Governor as a man of integrity who will always keep to his words even in the face of adversity and uncertainty.