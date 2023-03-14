Nigerian Army commences 2023 recruitment exercise

The Nigerian Army has announced commencement of its 2023 recruitment exercise.

The organisation in a tweet via its official Twitter handle, @HQNigerianArmy on Tuesday, March 14 said portal for the recruitment has been opened since Monday, 13 March and it is free.

The Army said the recruitment is for 85 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen & women has commenced. PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT



This is to inform the general public & all interested applicants that online application for 85 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen & women has commenced. Application starts 13 March & ends 14 April 2023. Application Is Free at https://t.co/DKuHyA8CMc. pic.twitter.com/Lw2AxmbRox Related News CBN to hold 2-day monetary policy committee meeting

Pension Payment: Court slates May 19 for judgement on suit against FG

Ex-Imo Deputy governor to stay in prison till Wednesday March 14, 2023

“Application starts 13 March & ends 14 April 2023. Application Is Free at https://recruitment.army.mil.ng/darrr.”

The Nigerian Army also published the method of application on their official website: “Apply online via the recruitment portal https://recruitment.army.mil.ng. Log on to the above-mentioned link using the username and password.

Interested applicants are to complete the application form, submit it online and print a copy.

Thereafter, print and complete the Guarantor Form as appropriate. Applicants are to ensure they present copies of the Application Form and guarantor forms to the designated state recruitment centers.

The Army said applicants must be single and Nigerian citizen by birth, and must possess a National Identity Card/NIN or BVN.

“Applicants must be medically, physically and psychologically fit in accordance with Nigerian Army Standards,” the Army said.

Applicants must be free of any criminal conviction by the court of law.

Applicants must possess a valid birth certificate/age declaration endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Government Council.

Applicants must possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

Applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres and 1.65 metres tall for male and female candidates respectively.

An applicant must not be less than 18 years or more than 22 years for non-trades men/women, while trades men/women must not be more than 26 years as at 31 April 2023.

All applicants must possess at least a minimum of 4 passes in not more than two sittings in WASCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB.

“In addition to above qualification, those applying as trades men/women must also possess Trade Test/City Guild Certificate, e.g.”