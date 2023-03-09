Niger Delta group marks IWD, calls for equity

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Niger Delta Peoples Movement (NDPM) has joined the world to celebrate the 2023 International Women’s Day where it called for unity towards a more equitable and just world for all especially for the girl child and women.

A statement by the Convener of the group, Mr. Ejiro Ineneji said this year’s event is all about equity for all.



He said “It’s time to take action and give equity the attention it deserves. Let’s work together to create a more equitable world where everyone has a fair chance to succeed.



“Embracing equity is not just the responsibility of a few but of all. We all have a role to play in creating a more Just and Equitable society. Let us do our part to make it happen.

“Everyone deserves to feel included and have a sense of belonging. Embracing equity means creating a world where everyone feels accepted and valued for who they are.”



According to Ineneji, “Equity is not just a buzzword, it is a fundamental human right. It is time to embrace equity and make it a priority in our lives and our communities.

“The choice is yours. Embracing equity can mean different things to different people. Whether it is supporting gender equality, promoting diversity and inclusion, or standing up against discrimination, everyone can make a difference.”



Besides, Ineneji used the occasion of the IWD to call on governments at all levels from the federal, state to the local governments to consider women in their policy formulations, executions and appointments.



He said “Our women have shown that they have the capacity to deliver and in many cases more than the male counterparts so NPDM is using the occasion of this year’s celebration to call for inclusion of more women in the scheme of things.”