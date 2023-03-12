NIGCOMSAT moves to align vision with 4IR

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In a deliberate effort to rejig the operations of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Ltd for optimal success, the Board and Management staff have resolved to re-validate the company’s vision to properly align with the realities of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity and with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) demands.

In a communique read at the end of the two day retreat held a MEETHAQ Hotels, Jabi Abuja, with the Theme: ‘Re-defining NIGCOMSAT Road Map for Exponential Growth”, the retreat resolved that the core values should reflect the belief system which shapes the organizational culture.

The retreat which was chaired by the Board Chairman, Arc. Yusuf Kazaure, participants agreed that there should be an alignment of NIGCOMSAT culture and strategy with effective leadership practices to achieve expected organizational vision.

Furthermore, the retreat emphasized the need for the government approved Performance Management System to be incorporated into NIGCOMSAT Human Resource (HR) practices.

The event which was also attended by the Executive Management, including Senior Management staff of the company led by the Managing Director, Engr. Tukur Mohammed Lawal, believe that the need for infrastructural audit and upgrade, provision of training support for installers, automation of business processes and support services to ensure on-time service delivery amongst others was thoroughly discussed and reached.

Earlier, the Board Chairman Arc. Yusuf Kazaure, who presided over the two day retreat, reiterated the need for service delivery to reposition NIGCOMSAT for exponential growth through team building and commitment from Management and staff of the organisation.

In his paper presentation entitled: ‘roadmap to excellence,

designed to tackle and overcome the multiple difficulties confronting NIGCOMSAT Ltd’, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Engr Tukur Mohammed Lawal

outlined five strategic pillars within which the roadmap will be pursued.

Engr. Lawal stated that the pillars are, People development, Operational Backup, Service Delivery Customer Focus and Sustainability.

He said the Sustainability Charter which provides a general statement of NIGCOMSAT‘s commitment towards sustainable business practices; was approved for implementation.

Other important outcome of the retreat are, NIGCOMSAT Ltd should focus on improving customer experience, service and meeting industry standard, internal process such as the Automated Network Operations Management (ANOMIS), improve marketing outreach and branding of the company leveraging more on traditional and new media towards enhancing visibility and revenue increase.