Naira ends week on negative note

The Naira on Friday lost to the dollar as it exchanged at N461.50 at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window.

The rate represented a decrease of 0.11 per cent, compared to the N461 for which it exchanged to the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N461.50 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N462.44 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N446 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of US$ 82.56 million was traded at the official Investors’ and Exporters’ window. (NAN)