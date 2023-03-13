Mixed reactions trail Nigerian singer Tems’ dress at Oscars

By Biodun Busari

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has been a talking point on social media after her elaborate outfit blocked the view of fellow attendees at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

Tems was a nominee at the 95th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

While some Nigerians have poured their praises on her for appearing at the show with the flamboyant dress, some others have slammed her for being flashy.

The Grammy Award winner was Oscar-nominated for Best Original Song for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” track “Lift Me Up” and appeared with a puffy white gown that wrapped around the back of her head.

And while she stunned on the red carpet, the implausible outfit was probably less loved by those sitting inside the Dolby Theater.

“Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud,” one sniped.

Nigerians, via Instagram, affirmed that she registered her attendance at the show through her dress, while some criticised.

mary__ayomi said, “Abeg they should leave my Tems. Cardi and Nicki have done worse. No be we tell them not to get high chairs for those at the back.”

“She looks stunning!!!” said its_sherrifah, but quickly added, “Everyone learns from their mistakes.”

Meanwhile, im_wblaq blamed Tems’ stylist saying, “The stylist should know better. Should’ve been made detachable.”

“How did she feel about being the only one that’s extra? I mean, look at every other person,” nellyb72 wondered.

“They should have given her the back seat,” sherryberries_gifts_etal said.