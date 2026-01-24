British-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku earns Oscar nomination for ‘Sinners’

British-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku has secured an Academy Award nomination for her role in Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners, marking a major milestone in her acting career.

Mosaku was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, where she will go head-to-head with Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value, Amy Madigan for Weapons, and Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another.

In the music categories, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood picked up an Oscar nomination for his score in One Battle After Another. Greenwood has previously been nominated for his work on Phantom Thread and The Power of the Dog.

Irish actor Paul Mescal, who had been widely expected to receive a nomination for his role in Hamnet, was notably absent from the supporting actor category. Instead, the lineup includes Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn for One Battle After Another, Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein, Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value, and Delroy Lindo for Sinners.

Despite Mescal’s omission, his co-star Jessie Buckley is strongly tipped for a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of Agnes Hathaway, Shakespeare’s wife. Buckley is widely regarded as the frontrunner after winning several major awards, including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice.

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao is also expected to feature prominently in this year’s nominations in the Best Director category. Zhao previously made history in 2021 as the second woman — and first woman of colour — to win the Oscar for Best Director for Nomadland.

Hamnet is also being tipped for a Best Picture nomination, though it faces stiff competition from One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a former revolutionary trying to rescue his teenage daughter.

DiCaprio is expected to contend for Best Actor alongside Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, in which he plays an ambitious ping pong player, and Wagner Moura for his role in the Brazilian drama The Secret Agent.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place in Hollywood on March 15, with comedian Conan O’Brien set to host. This year’s nominations were announced by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman.