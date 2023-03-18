Makinde wins polling unit, wins in Adelabu’s polling unit

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state has won his polling unit.

Makinde voted at ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Iwo-Road in Ibadan North East Local Government Area.

He has 174 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 28, Accord Party scored 5, Labour Party scored 3 votes. Four votes were voided.

For the House of Assembly poll, the PDP scored 160 votes, APC scored 30, Accord 9 and the Labour Party (LP), scored 5 votes. Nine votes were voided.

In a related development, Makinde was announced winner of the polling unit of candidate of Accord Party, Bayo Adelabu.

Makinde of the PDP polled 60 to defeat Adelabu of Accord, who scored 38 and Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 22 votes.

Adelabu casts his vote at polling unit 10, Ward 9 in Ibadan South East Local Government area of the state.

The total registered voters is 472, while accredited was 138.