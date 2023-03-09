Home » News » Lagos train/bus accident: Buhari sympathises with victims 
March 9, 2023

Lagos train/bus accident: Buhari sympathises with victims 

President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sympathy over the accident involving a train and Lagos State BRT staff bus Thursday in the Shogunle area of Ikeja.

In reaction to the incident, President Buhari said:

“The accident at the level crossing involving the train and the BRT staff bus is distressing and extremely sad. I pray for the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of the many who were injured.”

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, commended the Lagos State authorities and Federal Government agencies for promptly getting involved in relief work.

