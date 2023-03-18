I‘ve not stepped down – Ebonyi APGA candidate

By Peter Okutu

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Professor Bernard Odoh, has denied ever stepping down for any other candidate.

Odoh made the clarification on Saturday in a statement signed by his Director, Media and Publicity, Mr Charles Otu.

He was reacting to a viral text circulated by agents of the PDP that, on Saturday morning that reads: “BREAKING NEWS!!! Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh just stepped aside from Guber race for ANYI CHUKS.Join the winning team. Vot.e P D P to make Ebonyi Great.”

Odoh who is a leading candidate maintained that he was strongly in the race and cannot and would never step down for anybody.

The statement reads:”We at the Campaign council of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA Governorship candidate, Professor Benard Odoh otherwise known as Odohzia Campaign council wish to enjoin Ebonyians and the electorates in particular to discountenance the text messages, making the rounds that our Governorship candidate has stepped aside for any other Party’s candidate (s).

“While in a text message circulated virally by the agents of falsehood and devious propaganda, the PDP claimed he “stepped aside” for their own candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, some APC media goons also claimed in viral Facebook posts late yesterday that the APGA Governorship candidate was no longer in the race and that he’s no supporting ‘equity’.

“We wish to dismiss these publications and messages as false and intended to mislead some uniformed voters in Ebonyi.

“Professor Benard Odoh is not only in the race but he’s the leading candidate in today’s poll. Ebonyi voters are therefore encouraged to go all out and cast their votes freely and in support of credible candidates for which he stands very tall.

“They should also be watchful and vigilant to guard their votes from any form of rigging or manipulations by any Party or group.”