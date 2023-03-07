Imo REC can’t conduct credible Assembly poll – PDP

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State has said it has no confidence that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in the state, Prof Sylvia Agu will conduct a credible House of Assembly election come Saturday, 11th March, 2023.

In a statement from the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Collins Opurozor, PDP submitted that engaging in any electoral contest in the state and expecting it to be fair and transparent will amount to a mirage.

The party alleged that the REC had been compromised and therefore called for his removal and prosecution.

PDP stated that results were manufactured in areas elections did not hold during the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

“The first step was to manufacture results for areas where elections did not hold. In Okigwe L.G.A., elections did not hold in Ihube, Agbobu, Umuowaibe, Aku, Umulolo, Ogii and Amuro wards. For Mbaitoli L.G.A., there were no elections in about 88 polling units, while two polling units in Owerri West and three polling units in Owerri Municipal had no elections.

“This means that for Owerri Senatorial District, elections never held at polling units with total number of collected PVCs placed at about 41,339. Yet, INEC went ahead to violate the clear provisions of the Electoral Act by declaring someone Senator-Elect even when the margin of lead between the so-called winner and the second person was less than 13,000 votes. This is outrageous”, the statement reads.

The party alleged that the INEC had perfected plans to do same in the forthcoming House of Assembly elections in the state.