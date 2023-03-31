Alleges Ganduje sold graveyards, schools, etc

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

National leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has alleged that the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano state was a charade, as Ganduje allegedly sold public properties which included graveyards, schools, among others.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent on Friday, Kwankwaso, a former Nigeria Minister of Defence and two-term Governor of Kano state in Northwest Nigeria, assured that the incoming administration of NNPP’s Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, would soon right the wrongs allegedly committed by the Ganduje administration so that the good people of Kano would have some respite.

He said the tape was played where the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate who was defeated in the state, ex-Deputy Governor Gawuna, conceded defeat and congratulated the NNPP’s Governor-elect.

“That’s what’s expected. He has shown good example in the spirit of sportsmanship,” Kwankwaso said.

The leader of the red cap Kwankwasiya movement, however, assured that he would not interfere in the incoming administration of Abba Yusuf, but as a bona fide indigene of the state, it was his duty to guide and give advice where necessary.