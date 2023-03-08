GRV will bring character, solutions to governance – Father

Olawale Rhodes-Vivour, father of Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said his son will bring character and solutions to governance in Lagos state.

Olawale said this while speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday.

He described Gbadebo as solution-driven and a go-getter, noting how the ENDSARs momentum brought about Peter Obi at the national level and his son on the gubernatorial level.

He said, ”He [Gbadebo] is always revolted by injustice, by anything that is unfair, immediatwly he reacts, and begins to lead processions and march, and goes on TV. Gbadebo is just good, he is a good man, he reacts to anything negative.

”You find that Gbadebo has this spirit of love, he can easily go into your situation and understand it, and sit down with you and ring solution to it, this is what he will bring to government,

”The other day at MIT, he called me he is spending three days in the studio; I challenged him, and he said he has a project to finish; this is his character: he does not leave things halfway, he starts and finishes it.

Olawale stated that a vote for Labour Party in the state is a vote against evil.

He urged Lagosians to come out en masse on March 11th to give the party a resounding victory.

He said, ”It is true that there is this momentum that commenced at the end of ENDSARs, and that momentum, is a momentum of character: Nigerians had just had enough – enough is enough, they want to have good govt, decent people in position of power, that is all they ask of. This momentum itself at the end of SARSm, there was nobody who was the face of the momentum, but the momentum begins to look for its own officials, and on the national level it found Peter Obi and Datti, we know their antecedents, and they are people we can be proud of, if I go anywhere in the world and Datti and Obi are my president, I will not be afraid.

“They have treasury of Lagos state for the last 24 years, this is what we are fighting against, and we have prevailed, that can only be God, I want to encourage us that it is possible to prevail against evil, come out on March 11th and make it a resounding victory for us.”