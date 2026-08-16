Video: ‘We did it, Uncle’, Davido reacts as Adeleke wins Osun election

Nigerian music star Davido has reacted to the re-election of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the governor of Osun State.

Celebrating the victory, Davido took to X and simply wrote, “We did it.”

The singer’s reaction came after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke, the Accord Party candidate, winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured 444,815 votes.

The result gives Adeleke another term as governor of Osun State after he emerged victorious in the keenly contested election.

Davido, who is a prominent member of the Adeleke family, has consistently supported his uncle and celebrated his political achievements.

Adeleke’s latest victory further strengthens the Adeleke family’s political influence in Osun State.