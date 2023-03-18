Gov poll: Bode George wins polling unit for LP candidate 

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has delivered his polling unit for the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in Lagos, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

George cast his vote at PU002 Cameron road, Eti Osa local government area, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Recall that the PDP leader and others endorsed the LP candidate.

For the governorship, the LP scored 115 votes, while the All Progressives Congress, APC, scored 95 votes.

The PDP scores 4 votes while YPP, ADP and ZLP scored one vote each.

House of Assembly results

YPP–2

ADC–1

PDP–11

ADP-1

LP–104

APC–97