FRSC go after stunt drivers in FCT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has vowed to clamp down on stunt drivers in the FCT, saying their operation was illegal and a danger to society.

The FCT Sector Commander, Mr Danlami Abdul who led a special operation against the stunt drivers in Idu area of the FCT, said stunt drivers had led to the death of road users and caused obstructions.

“Their activities will no longer be tolerated”, Abdul said on Sunday, and pledged to deploy a permanent monitoring team to check the unlawful act in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The FRSC will not fold its hands and allow any person no matter how highly placed, take laws into his hands.

“We will ensure this is properly checked and further occurrences are averted.”

The Chairman of the Idu community, Mr Saidu Ismael said many lives were lost and others made to become disabled due to activities of stunt drivers converging every Sunday on Idu Road.

Ismael said that residents had reported the matter to the police, but no solution was found.

The operatives during the inspection in Idu

Another community leader, Mr Okorie Kalu said that the stunt driving held in the area had turned the community into a commercial centre for drug peddlers, phone snatchers and other criminals.

Earlier, the FCT FRSC Head of operation, Mr Adewale Ameen assured that the corps would stop stunt driving in all parts of the territory.

Reports claim that the operation was conducted in partnership with the police.