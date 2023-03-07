Experts proffer solution to eradicate Energy Poverty in Nigeria

…. call for decentralization of renewable energy solutions

By Gabriel Olawale

Stakeholders in the energy sector have proffered decentralization and advocacy for renewable solutions as a progressive step toward ending energy poverty in Nigeria. The call was made during the Clean Energy Session #CES2023 hosted by Black Voice Media in collaboration with Africa Nxt Conference.

Guided by the theme “Bridging the energy gap in Unserved and Under-served communities in Nigeria’’, the session featured conversations on clean energy as crucial in the drive to provide alternative energy. Moderated by Collins Teke, Broadcast media veteran and Founder of Black Voice Media, it also initiated more awareness about clean energy solutions while tackling energy poverty and climate change.

In her remark, Caroline Eboumbou, Chief Executive Officer, Energy Investment company -All On, opined that the current energy supply gap in Nigeria is at least 180,000 MW, with the country barely generating 5000MW. Due to this supply gap, 49% of Nigerians have no access to power supply, creating hindrances to opportunities from renewable energy. She called for more collaboration among stakeholders to improve energy distribution. Addressing the misconceptions about Solar energy, Damilola Asaleye, Vice President, Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) and co-founder Ashdam Solar, stated that Renewable energy should be embraced more because it is cheaper compared to other energy sources thereby providing more chances for an efficient energy supply.

On his part, Chukwuebuka Obimma Founder, D’SUON Energy stated that energy poverty cannot be solved without addressing the needs of rural communities because they remain a vital component of industrialization while Charles Ubong Akpan, COO of Salpha Energy noted that convincing Nigerians to switch to solar Energy has been a major challenge for energy solutions companies hence there is a need for more sensitization. Panelists agreed on the need for more decentralization of renewable energy solutions and advocacy at the grassroots to aid the drive to end energy poverty in Nigeria.

Commenting on the potential outcome of the session, Collins Teke, Founder of Black Voice Media said

‘‘The discourse is meant to enhance a shift in vulnerable communities and improve livelihood. The transition of energy renewables has the potential to improve Africa’s growth hence the need for individuals and institutions to stay committed to achieving the Social Development Goal of providing access to affordable and sustainable energy. With efficiency between the public and private sector, alternative energy will become more accessible creating a means for job creation, clean fuel reducing poverty while being a potential for national development ’’.