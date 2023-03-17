Ex-Imo deputy governor freed from prison

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Ex-Deputy governor of Imo state, Gerald Irona, who was remanded in Owerri correctional centre nine days after has been freed last Thursday.

Walter Duru, the Special Adviser on Media to Irona, confirmed it to newsmen in Owerri on Friday.

A federal high court in Abuja was said to have issued the order.

According to Duru, “He was released on Thursday, after a competent federal high court in Abuja gave the order. He is a free man now. I can confirm that it to you now.”

It should be recalled that Irona, was charged to court by the Imo State police command on a three-count charge read: “That you Hon Gerald Irona sometime in January 2020, at Owerri in the Owerri magistrate district, did conspire with others now at large, to commit felony to wit: treason and thereby committed an offense punishable under section 37(2) of the criminal code, cap c 38, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as applicable in Imo state.

“That you Hon Gerald Irona sometime in January 2020, at Owerri in the Owerri magistrate district, did make several utterances to the effect that you will make Imo state ungovernable and immediately afterwards hoodlums levied several attacks on Imo state with the intent to intimidate or overawe the governor of Imo state and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 37 of the criminal code, cap, c 38, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as applicable in Imo state.

“That you Hon Gerald Irona on the 15th day of January 2020, at Owerri in the Owerri magistrate district, do convert to your use two land cruiser jeeps ( V8 and v6) and one Toyota Hilux vehicle valued four hundred and Ninety-three million naira property of Imo state government thereby committed an offence punishable under section 390 ( 9) of the criminal code, cap c 38, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as applicable in Imo state.”