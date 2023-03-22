Enugu: Victory is justice for my slain brother, says Senator-elect

….thanks people of Enugu East, Obidient Family

By Anayo Okoli.

SENATOR-ELECT for Enugu East Senatorial district, Sir Kelvin Chukwu has thanked the people of the district for electing him to represent them and said that the victory represents for justice for his slain elder brother, Oyibo Chukwu.

Recall that Oyibo Chukwu was the candidate if the party for district in the February 25, 2023 election but he was he murdered in a gruesome manner and burnt inside his vehicle alongside his personal assistant three days to the election, prompting INEC to reschedule the election.

To fill the gap, Labour party rescheduled a primary election where Kelvin Chukwu, the young brother was elected in a primary election contested by two other candidates.

In a thank you message to the constituents, the Senator-elect said his victory “is a victory for justice, a victory for the poor and down trodden and a victory of good over evil”.

“May I most humbly say a word of appreciation to His Excellency, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of our great party, whose trail blazed the goodwill for this success.

“To the Labour Party leadership at all levels, and the Obidient family, your catalytic resolve to usher in a new Nigeria polity made this victory possible, and I will never forget.

“I thank all of you who in one way or the other was part of this struggle. It is the struggle for the liberation of the people from the strong hold of those who want to hold them down, and who would go to any length to attain and keep political power. It is a victory for which a very great price was paid with the blood of Elder Barr. Oyibo Chukwu. It is a victory for justice. A victory for the poor and down trodden. A victory of good over evil. A victory for our democracy and of a credible electoral process.

“We must now begin the process of healing and reuniting the people who have spoken very eloquently through their votes. I will strive to be a Senator for all, including my opponents. I sincerely ask for your cooperation to succeed in the very big task ahead of us. I pray the Almighty God to grant us the renewed spirit to serve you well.

“I thank the electoral umpire INEC and urge that you continue in the trajectory of resisting to be compromised in delivering credible elections.

“I dedicate this victory to all of you, and the spirit of the hero of this our struggle, Elder Barr Oyibo Chukwu, my elder brother who was murdered because of his struggle for liberation and social justice. I pray for the continued repose of his soul”.