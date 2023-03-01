Elections: Group faults INEC results

Rescue Nigeria Global Network (RNGN) during her meeting held on Tuesday 28th February 2023 thanked Nigerians for standing for Nigeria through the 25th February election.

The meeting was attended by all the regions: Europe, America, Australia, Africa, Asia, and the Middle east. Also by national and state coordinators from all over the world and the 36 States of Nigeria plus FCT Abuja.

The appointed spokespersons after the Global meeting Dr. Michael Chukwujekwu, Prof. Mohamed, Barr Ayoola, and Prof. Clara Egonwan maintained that the great country will surely work again void of corrupt electoral malpractices together with errors of commission and omission.

The ongoing electoral results of the 25th February 2023 from the polling units are evidence that all states plus FTC Abuja election results declared by INEC were fixed.

Consequently, all genuine Nigeria Citizens need not make reference to those INEC fixed results.

This is Irrespective of who wins the respective states with whichever margin after the result was fixed.

This is especially as the fixed results in most states reflect votes that are high above the registered accredited voters.

Again with evidence of vote results declared by INEC in some polling units, wards, and places where election voting did not take place.

The proposal and instruction of re-election by General Muhammadu Buhari seem good in an ideal situation, especially for the areas where election voting did not take place.

However, all the areas where voting took place and the votes counted as well as captured by polling agents must be uploaded through BIVA.

The corrupt compromise of the active players and partners in rigging the election, should not be given credence to further advance their enterprise.

The brutality and Threats to citizen’s life and to some none corruption INEC officers and Youth coppers should not be swept under the carpet till the Perpetrators are brought to the book.

Hence as a matter of urgency the Nigeria Citizens in order to keep Nigeria safe plea as follows:

The result of the 25th February from the polling units transmitted through BIVAS are needed by Nigerians as a matter of urgency.

-Dismissal of the INEC chairman and all the zone Coordinators are needed now before any further action or election in order to keep Nigeria secure.