Deluge of wasted votes

•939,278 invalid votes higher than 14 presidential candidates’ votes

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The result of last Saturday’s presidential election which was won by the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has shown that the number of invalid votes or total rejected votes is far higher than the combined votes of 14 other candidates in the election.

While Tinubu emerged winner of the election having polled 8, 794, 726 votes, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP got 6,984,520 votes.

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party LP, Mr Peter Obi scored 6,101,533 votes; while the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, Engr. Rabiu Kwankwaso garnered 1, 496, 687 votes.

Of the 25,286,616 voters accredited for the election, the votes of 939,278 Nigerians were declared invalid. The combined votes of the 14 other candidates stand at 568, 207.