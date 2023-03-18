DELTA POLLS: Security tighten as voting commences in Asaba, Ughelli, others

By Festus Ahon & OchukoAkuopha, ASABA

SECURITY has been beefed up in the Asaba metropolis and its environs as voters converged in their respective polling units, the Delta State Capital, and other parts of the State to enforce the movement restriction order.

.

As at 7:40am, security agents were seen at the Ibusa junction, FMC roundabout, Koka junction, Inter-Bau roundabout, and some other parts of the capital city.



In Ogwashi-Uku, Kwale, Oleh, Ozoro, Agbor, Ughelli, the situation was not different. As at the time of filing this report, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have arrive some polling units and voting have commenced.



As at the time of filing this report, voting has commenced at Uzoigwe Primary School, Asaba, Asagba mixed secondary, Asaba, St Johnbosco Catholic Church, Asaba. Voting has also commenced in Ughelli, Agbarho and other parts of Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State.