Trump rejects international regulation of AI

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he hosts a dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited Republicans in competitive races to a Rose Garden dinner ahead of the November elections. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday firmly rejected calls for international supervision of artificial intelligence, calling them a “globalist scheme” to control the new technology.

Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump also announced that the US government would henceforth use the term “super intelligence” rather than “artificial intelligence” in its communications, hoping that the world would follow suit.