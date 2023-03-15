Delta APC commiserates with Oborevwori on attack

.

** Chides PDP For Playing Politics With Insecurity

The Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, Campaign Council, has received with shock the reported attack on the Delta Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Gubernatorial Candidate, House Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori, by suspected assassins.

We unequivocally condemn this attack and demand an immediate investigation and apprehension of the perpetrators by the relevant security agencies.

While we cannot say without the benefit of an investigation if this condemnable act was politically motivated or not, we make haste to say that we are all Deltans and we are all brothers and sisters.

The Delta APC is on the cusp of a historic victory. Regardless, we choose not to play politics with insecurity. We hold this so dear to heart that Enduring Peace and Security is a crucial part of our EDGE agenda.

It is in this regard that we firmly deplore the finger-pointing by PDP in a matter that should be of grave concern to all. Theirs is public communication at its most tasteless and should have no place in any civilized discourse.