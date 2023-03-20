BREAKING: Oborevwori wins Delta gov’ship polls

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, as the winner of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Delta State.

The State Returning Officer, Prof Georgewill Owuneri Abraham, who made the declaration at the INEC headquarters in Asaba, said PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes.

According to him, APC’s Ovie Omo-Agege scored 240,229 votes and LP’s Ken Pela got 48,047 votes.

Declaring Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the winner of the governorship election, Abraham, said the PDP candidate having met the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned as Governor-elect.”

