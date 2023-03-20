Akwa Ibom guber: Akpabio loses ward, local government to PDP

Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta

Senator Godswill Akpabio has lost both governorship and House of Assembly elections in Ukana West ward 2 and Essien Udim local government area for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Akpabio who voted at unit 009, Independence High School Ukana, Ukana West Ward 2, only won his unit but was defeated by the PDP.

Results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, indicated that for the State House of Assembly, PDP candidate, Prince Ukpong Akpabio clinched 1883 votes to emerge the winner in Akpabio ‘s ward while the APC candidate recorded 1755 votes.

Announcing the result at the Commission’s office in Afaha Ikot Ebak, the Returning Officer, Prof Isongesit Solomon, said Akpabio scored a total of 15,073 with the APC candidate, Uduak Udom coming second with 11,057 votes while YPP’s Barr Ephraim Okon garnered 7217 votes to come third in the race. Prince Akpabio won with a difference of 4016 votes.

At the Essien Udim local government area, the PDP Governorship candidate Pastor Umo Eno won in 9 out of 11 Wards with 13,754 while APC scored 11, 833. The PDP House of Assembly candidate, Prince Ukpong Akpabio won in 10 out of 11 Wards.

One of the APC members in the local government, Mr Imo Ukana described the result as against the run of play.

“Honestly, we the APC members are highly disappointed that Senator Godswill Akpabio could not muscle a good number of votes for both APC governorship and House of Assembly candidates.

“I did not see commitment in Senator Akpabio in campaigning for all the candidates of the party the way he did when he contested for Senatorial seat. We are disappointed.

It can be recalled that during the Presidential election, Senator Godswill Akpabio recorded 23,157 votes in Essien Udim local government area to win the Senatorial seat, a score many expected him to replicate at the March 18 election.