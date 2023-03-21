Adeleke, Folarin hail Makinde on his re-election

Makinde

By Adeola Badru & Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, congratulated his Oyo State counterpart, Mr. Seyi Makinde, on his re-election, during Saturday’s governorship election.

Adeleke, in a statement, described the outcome of the election as a strong vote of confidence in the performance of Governor Makinde in the last four years.

He described Oyo and Osun states as siamese twins, calling for closer partnership in economic and social affairs between the two states.

He said: “I congratulate my brother, Governor Seyi Makinde on his re-election at the polls. Residents of Oyo State have reaffirmed their faith and confidence in his performance. They have confirmed the rapid development of Oyo state under the leadership of my brother, Seyi Makinde.

“On behalf of the people and government of Osun State, I extend our warm felicitation to Governor Makinde. I look forward to years of partnership and collaboration between our two states on inter-state infrastructures among others.”

Folarin congratulates Makinde

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde on his victory on Saturday.

Folarin, in a statement, commended the electorate for supporting all APC candidates during the elections.

He said: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Oyo State electorate for their support for all APC candidates in March 18 elections.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. It is on this note that I am offering my solemn gratitude to leaders and members of our great party – APC; the coalition parties, candidates of other political parties that worked for us, volunteers, the press as well as individuals that contributed to the Itesiwaju Ipinle Oyo 2023 project.”