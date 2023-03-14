Adebutu’s aspiration, insult on Ogun people — APC

Hon Adebutu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the gubernatorial ambition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu as an insult to the collective intelligence of the good people of the state.

In a statement issued by the APC’s Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party said, “anyone who aspires to govern our dear gateway state must have attained a verifiable record of managing a public or private organisation successfully in the past.

“For the PDP candidate, it is not enough to say my father has money. What has he managed successfully on his own in the past? Even the family company he was asked to oversee was eventually taken away from him when he could not pay salaries and the company became debt-ridden. That is a company of fewer than 250 members of staff. It is his siblings who are more business inclined that is managing the company now.”

The statement added, “Apart from this, the office of the Governor of any state is solely meant for an Omoluabi (a thorough bred gentle man) to the core. We all recently witnessed how this desperate candidate openly abused royal fathers in the Ogun West senatorial district because they prayed for the success of Prince Dapo Abiodun at the polls. We are witnesses to how he abused and cursed some leaders of APC at a public rally, and his many other shenanigans”.

“Such a person is certainly not fit to occupy the exalted office of the Governor of Ogun state; a state of many firsts in Nigeria. Ogun state people know who is qualified to continue in office as Governor and that is why on a daily basis, many people, including PDP leaders and candidates are trooping into APC to support the re-election of Prince Dapo Abiodun and all APC candidates in the Saturday elections.”