Abubakre, respected thought leader in strategy, management

Dr Alim Abubakre is a name that is synonymous with leadership, strategy, management, and entrepreneurship. He founded These Executive Minds, TEXEM, UK (formerly These Young Minds), a leadership development and management consultancy firm that has helped many organisations achieve their goals by improving their leadership and management practices.

Dr Abubakre’s impressive experience, knowledge, and expertise have made him a sought-after mentor, coach, and consultant. DR. Alim Abubakre’s early life and education: Dr. Abubakre,a British citizen, has worked in Nigeria at the World Bank-funded Poverty Reduction Agency, one of the emerging countries’ most significant public-private partnership infrastructural projects. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Leicester.

During his study, he was appointed the President/Course Representative, which entailed attending regular meetings with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Bob Burgess. Due to his vision, he conceived and collaborated with other MBA students to organise the first student confab on the financial crises in 2008 in the UK.

Due to the success of this confab, which resulted in coverage in BBC, Independent and Times Higher Education and his work with engaging stakeholders on behalf of his colleagues, he was awarded the course representative of the year from among 400-course representatives at Leicester. He was the first African in the history of the university to receive this honour.

He also holds a Doctorate in Strategy from the University of Southampton, and his thesis was on evaluating stakeholder theory in a developing country context. He has been invited to present his research findings at the Academy of Management in the USA and the British Academy of Management confab.

The findings of his doctoral studies informed the confab and led to the conception of the oil and gas confab titled: “Leaders in Oil and Gas in Africa”. This confab partnered with Oxford University, Financial Times, London Stock Exchange, the Law Society and the Royal African Society. This confab was held on October 22, at the Kensington Royal Garden Hotel, London. Dr Abubakre’s education and early career experiences provided him with a strong foundation in business and management, which he would later draw upon in his work with These Executive Minds TEXEM, UK.

His education and early career experiences also instilled in him a passion for entrepreneurship and a desire to positively impact society.

His career journey post-MBA: After completing his MBA, Dr. Abubakre began his career in the corporate world, working as Director of Strategy at a multinational firm based in Cambridge and serving as Non-Executive Director of Cambridge to Africa. He has also served on the advisory board of the London School of Economics Africa Society and still sits on the London Business School Africa club.

Throughout his career, Dr. Abubakre observed a common problem in many organisations – a lack of effective leadership and management. He noticed that many organisations struggled to develop and implement effective strategies, lacked the necessary skills to manage their resources efficiently, and failed to inspire their teams to achieve their goals. In response to this problem, Dr. Abubakre founded These Young Minds, a leadership development and management consultancy firm.

‘Young’ is related to innovation, challenging assumptions, having a growth mindset culture and continuous renewal. Through this company, he aimed to help organisations develop effective leaders and managers by providing executive development, coaching, and consulting services. These Young Minds first client was Microsoft, UK. During the first few years of the company’s operation, it partnered with renowned institutions such as Oxford, INSEAD, Manchester and Henley Business School to co-deliver executive development programmes.

However, when These Young Minds decided to optimise her impact by expanding into delivering programmes in Africa and the partner institutions were not keen on this, These Young Minds chose to explore their expansion into Africa, deploying her impactful methodology on her own. Since its inception, These Young Minds has become a leading player in the industry, working with top executives and organisations across the globe. The company has helped many organisations to achieve their goals by improving their leadership and management practices. In 2015, These Young Minds rebranded as These Executive Minds TEXEM, UK, following its quest to expand its services to Africa, where some of her clients misconstrued the meaning of Young in the company name. Alim Abubakre has worked as an academic at Nottingham Business School, Coventry and Sheffield Business School. He teaches Strategy, Leadership and addresses issues around global challenges for MBA and MSC students. In addition, he has served as a judge on the University of Leicester Postgraduate Festival of Education, as an external doctoral examiner to UNICAF and supervises postgraduate students, including doctoral candidates.

Major contributions to industry and leadership: Dr. Abubakre’s contributions to the industry have been significant. He is a highly respected thought leader and has written extensively on leadership, strategy, and management. He is also a frequent speaker at conferences and seminars, where he shares his knowledge and insights with other professionals in the industry. In addition, he has delivered keynotes at the London School of Economics, the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford and Henley Business School.

The title of his keynote at Cambridge was Entrepreneurship in the Green Economy, Sustainability amidst Austerity, Resource scarce and a limited growth world at London School of Economics and Bridging the gap between Sustainability and the Board at Cambridge University. One of Dr Abubakre’s most notable contributions to the industry is his work in developing the “intra-stakeholder conflict and historical hangover” informed by his doctoral research. These concepts provide a holistic approach to leadership and management and emphasise the importance of exploring a normative approach while engaging stakeholders.

These concepts have been used in designing executive development solutions that have been widely adopted by organisations worldwide and have helped many leaders and managers develop the skills and competencies needed to succeed in their roles. Another notable contribution by Dr. Abubakre is his work in promoting entrepreneurship in emerging countries. He has been involved in various initiatives aimed at supporting and developing entrepreneurship in the country.