5 ‘feel-good’ tracks from Davido’s ‘Timeless’ album

The music world is still reveling in the wake of the release of Timeless, a new album from popular singer. Davido.

In just six hours of its release, the album hit one million streams on Boomplay.

The album is also currently the No. 1 album on Nigeria’s Top Albums Chart, UK’s Top Albums Chart as well as in 17 other countries on Apple Music

Davido announced the release of the 17-track album on his social media pages in the early hours of Friday.

Music lovers have since taken to social media to give their takes on the track, with some highlighting the tracks they find most interesting.

Here are, however, 5 ‘feel-good’ tracks you could bop to from the album:

Over Dem

Godfather

For the Road

Na Money

Unavailable