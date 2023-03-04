2023: Etteh dedicates victory to God, constituents

The Member-elect for Eket/ONNA/Esit Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Etteh has dedicated his victory at the just concluded House of Representatives election “to God and the good people of this great Federal Constituency. It is the people’s victory. It is your victory.”

Rt. Hon. Etteh, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who made this known recently while interacting with a journalist at his country home, Upenekang, Ibeno Local Government Area, thanked the people of the Federal Constituency for standing with him through the longest drawn campaign period, saying “The entire four Local Government Areas stood up as one for me to secure a landslide victory for all. They stood in brotherhood, justice and equity.”

“Thank you for making a strong statement for justice, equity and fairness in respecting the zoning and rotation formula for the Federal Seat to rotate among the four constituent Local Government Areas of Eket/Esit Eket/ONNA/Ibeno Federal Constituency. I am truly overwhelmed by your love. As I promised during the campaigns, I reiterate that I shall be the representative of all the four Local Government Areas in the House of Representatives,” he maintained.

While expressing his deep gratitude to Governor Udom Emmanuel, the leadership of the PDP in the state and members of his campaign council, Rt. Hon. Etteh, a Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) and a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), appealed to his opponents to also see his victory as theirs and join hands with him “to give our Federal Constituency a good and effective representation in Abuja.”

Rt. Hon. Etteh polled 33,001 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr. Eseme Eyibio of the All Progressive Congress (APC), 16,909, to emerged winner at the polls.

The Member-elect for Eket/ONNA/Esit Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency, a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), holds several fellowship including a Fellow of Institute of Management Consultant (FIMC), a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Industrial Administration (NIIA); a Fellow of the Institute of Oil and Gas Research (FIOGR), and a Fellow the Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria (IPMA).

He is an alumnus of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State and Galilee International Institute of Management, Israel.