Viola Davis earns EGOT status at Grammys 2023

By Ada Osadebe

Viola Davis accepted her trophy for the best audiobook, narration, and narrative recording during the Grammys preshow on Sunday.

American actress, Viola Davis has earned a prestigious distinction by becoming the 18th member of the EGOT club, an acronym for those who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

She achieved the milestone by winning her first Grammy Award during the ceremony on Sunday for the audiobook version of her autobiography, “Finding Me,” in the category of best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording.

“I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola,” Davis said at the podium. “To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!”

Davis won the Emmy for best lead actress in a drama in 2015 for her part in the ABC drama “How to Get Away with Murder,”

She also won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2017 for the Denzel Washington-directed film “Fences,” which was based on August Wilson’s 1985 play. Davis has also won two Tony Awards for her performances in “King Hedley II” in 2001 and “Fences” in 2010.

Jennifer Hudson was the last performer to receive the EGOT in 2022, following her Tony Award for co-producing the musical “A Strange Loop.”

In her autobiography, released in April 2022, Davis discusses her career as an actress and the racism she faced as a Black woman working in Hollywood. Mel Brooks and Lin-Manuel Miranda were some of the other nominees for the prize.