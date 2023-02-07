Singer, Portable vows to win Grammy award

By Efosa Taiwo

Popular Nigerian street-hop artiste Portable has expressed the desire to win a Grammy award in his career.

He said this in an interview with popular event MC, Timi Agbaje.

Portable said he hopes to win the ‘Best Artiste in Africa’ category even though such a category does not exist at the Grammys, the world’s most prestigious musical award event.

According to him, he hopes to win the award with his title ‘Ika of Africa’

“That thing I’d want to do that’ll make me truly fulfilled is to win a Grammy. I want to win the category of ‘Best Artiste in Africa’. Best artiste o! Number 1!! That Ika of Africa, I want to use the title to collect that award,” he said.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner affirmed that he has to be honoured by the international music body, and not be a recipient of the local awards being ‘sold up and down’.

“If I don’t collect an award, ah!!! International award o! Not all those local awards that they sell up and down. You know the industry has caucus but destiny has no competition. But if they said we should compete? What do they sing?

“Those people collecting awards, what are they singing? Can you sing with a live band? Can you sing a good song? Can you sing a reality song? Can’t you praise God? ….Ogun kee you!

If he was to pick one female artiste to have a collabo with, Portable said it will be Asa.

“There are several female artistes I’d like to collaborate with. But let me not lie, I love Asa.”