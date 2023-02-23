Rivers broadcast stations back on air after Tuesday’s armed attack

.

* As Police opens investigations into attack

* Invited reps members over the ‘shoot them’ viral video

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WISH FM 99.5 and Atlantic Television Network (ATN) have resumed operations in Port Harcourt, Rivers state after the premises in which both sister media operate in Ozuoba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, were attacked Tuesday night by yet unknown armed men.

The development comes as the Rivers State Police Command confirms it has detailed its operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Department (EOD) to open investigations into the incident.

The media network is owned by House of Representatives member, Chinyere Igwe, a supporter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, raising concerns that the attack may be politically motivated.

When contacted on Wednesday morning, Reps Igwe confirmed the incident, saying, “What I am happy about is that no life was lost.”

Spokesperson, Rivers Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said, “Information received from one Peter Anietie of 99.5 Wish FM/Atlantic Television Network has it that some hoodlums threw an explosive device into the generator house and transformer area which caused damage to generators and a 500kva transformer as well as a transformer feeder panel and electronic appliances in both the radio and television stations. Fortunately, no life was lost.

“Operatives of the Explosive Ordnance Department (EOD) have been deployed to the scene for swift investigation with a view to ascertaining the veracity of the information and to unravelling what exactly caused the explosion.

The Command assures that if the incident was indeed orchestrated by anyone or a group, the culprits will be hunted down and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, a member representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Ephraim Nwuzi has been invited by the Police over a viral video in which he allegedly called for the shooting of stakeholders in the coming elections.

Police Spokesperson, SP Iringe-Koko, disclosed that “Rivers State Police Command condemn in totality a video circulating on social media of one Honourable Ephraim Nwuzi, member House of Representatives, saying residents of the State should be shot during the General Election coming up on February 25, 2023, in Rivers State.

“The Supervising Assistant Inspector-General of Police for the Elections, AIG Abutu Yaro, has invited the said Honourable for questioning on the content of the video to ascertain the intent and purposes of the lawmaker in the video.

“AIG Abutu Yaro has assured INEC officials, INEC Ad Hoc staff, NYSC members, foreign and local observers, voters, and all other stakeholders in the elections of adequate security before, during, and after the general election.

“He urges all contestants and political parties to exercise caution and called on Rivers residents to call the police to report all suspicious activities and persons during the course of the elections with emergency numbers: 08032003514, 08098880134”