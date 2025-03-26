Bid to bomb another pipeline in Rivers foiled — Police, Army, Navy, Air Force, others

By Victor Young, Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Daniel Abia & Davies Iheamnachor

Men of the Nigerian Police Force, their counterparts in the Nigeria Army, Navy, Air Force and other security agencies, said yesterday they foiled an attempt to blow up another pipeline in Rivers State.

This came on a day organized labour in the state threatened to go on strike should the Federal Government fail to reverse the emergency rule imposed on the state within a reasonable space of time.

This is even as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja was yesterday asked to sack the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd).

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator yesterday appointed Prof. Ibibia Worika, a legal expert as the new Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

The Police, which spoke on behalf of other security agencies, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, among others, also vowed to protect all critical infrastructure of government and ensure total security of lives and property of people of the state amid emergency rule.

Briefing the media yesterday, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, noted that their joint operations had been instrumental to the sustenance of peace in the state.

He said: “I extend our profound commendation to the joint patrol operations conducted by the Police, the armed forces, and other sister agencies which have diligently executed their mandate to support the objective of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

‘’Our collective effort has been instrumental in sustaining the peace and calm currently enjoyed in our dear state.

“It is imperative to emphasize that this phase of security activities is a necessary measure to prevent any potential breakdown of law and order. The decision to deploy a proactive policing strategy was informed by an emerging atmosphere that could have been exploited by troublemakers to plunge the state into insecurity and chaos.

‘’I assure the good people of Rivers State that this is a temporary phase, and in due time, we will all witness a more peaceful and secured state.

“Furthermore, I must stress the critical importance of securing critical national assets and infrastructure within Rivers State. These assets are vital, not only to the people of Rivers State but also to the entire nation.

“Consequently, it is the collective responsibility of all well-meaning residents of the state to ensure their protection, particularly against oil thieves, vandals, kidnappers, cultists and other criminals.”

Adepoju disclosed that the security team foiled several attempts by criminals to take advantage of developments in the state to vandalise critical assets of government, adding that one suspect died while attempting to detonate an explosive on the pipeline.

He said: “Over the past week, the joint efforts of the security agencies in Rivers State have, among other successes, thwarted attempts by miscreants to vandalise pipelines which led to the death of the vandal in the process of trying to detonate a pipeline at Aluu- Rumuekpe in Ikwerre LGA but for the quick intervention of security agents.

“In other cases of anti-criminal activities in the state, men of the security forces stormed the hideout of kidnappers along Omoku Road in Ahoada East LGA on March 21, 2025, at about 0710 hours where eight male suspects were arrested, and six male victims rescued.

‘’Items recovered during the arrest include two English-made pump action guns, two locally made pistols, four locally-made single barrel guns with assorted rounds and catridges, three Q-link motorcycles, communication equipment, among others.

“Another case of criminality was voided in Onelga LGA on March 19, 2025, when two suspects were arrested with four dynamites, four switches and detonating pods and other IED enablers.

“This is in addition to the destruction of 30 illegal refining sites, 55 ovens, 20 reservoirs, 50 dug-out pits, 100,000 litres of stolen crude oil and about 10,000 litres of illegally refined AGO, which were handled in line with extant regulations.”

The CP urged members of the public to provide the Police and other security agencies with credible intelligence regarding individuals or groups and their conspirators engaging in vandalism.

NLC, TUC threaten strike, if emergency rule’s not reversed

In a related development, Organized Labour in Rivers State yesterday expressed deep concern over the state of emergency declared in the state by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, threatening to embark on strike should the Federal Government fail to reverse it.

Labour strongly condemned suspension of the governor, deputy governor, and House of Assembly members who were elected by Rivers people.

It said the state of emergency has impacted local government workers who are yet to receive their salaries, thereby getting exposed to avoidable economic hardship.

In a statement jointly signed by chairperson of NLC in the state, Mr. Alex Agwanwo, and his TUC counterpart, Mr. Ikechukwu Onyefuru, Labour said considering the strategic importance of Rivers State in Nigeria’s economy and the Niger Delta, the state of emergency has potential to negatively impact the economy at a time the nation is struggling with high inflation, naira devaluation, high exchange rate, rising unemployment, high cost of living and unaffordable electricity tariffs.

The labour movement in the state said the state of emergency has put the state at a very disadvantaged position, as potential investors who had indicated interest in the ‘’New Rivers Vision’’ had all backed out of planned investments, thereby impairing growth of the state’s IGR.

It stated: “While the Rivers State organized labour supports maintaining law and order, it insists that actions, such as declaration of state of emergency and suspending elected officials must align with the Nigerian constitution and protect workers from avoidable wage invalidity, non-payment of salaries at all levels, safety and security threats.

“Government must prioritise the safety and welfare of citizens over political interests. Rivers State organized labour is appealing to the President, National Assembly, and Judiciary to urgently reverse the premature state of emergency and suspension of elected officials and return the state to normalcy.

“The Federal Government is strongly advised to engage in genuine dialogue to prevent further escalation of issues in Rivers State.”

Labour, however, advised all workers to remain calm and continue their duties, while awaiting a favourable response on concerns it raised, warning that it might be compelled to take strategic union actions which might disrupt national economic activities if its demands were not met within a reasonable time frame.

On the strike threat, a national official of NLC who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said: “It is within their (Rivers NLC, TUC) purview to go on strike once their rights and welfare are threatened or undermined by events in the state.

‘’If the political situation in the state has become toxic for them to work without fear, intimidation, harassment and psychological well-being, including their democratic rights, they are covered by the law to go on strike.

“They are allowed to go on strike without violence. You can refer to our joint statement with our sister union, the TUC, in which we rejected the state of emergency and appointment of a sole administrator to govern Rivers State.

‘’We equally called for its reversal, just like NBA, and other well-meaning groups and individuals. We canvassed and presented our position on the Rivers State issue in the joint statement.

“So, the workers of Rivers State have the right to go strike without permission from the national because he who wears the shoes knows where it pinches.”

Court asked to sack Rivers’ Sole Administrator

Also, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja was yesterday asked to sack the recently-appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas, retd.

While President Tinubu was cited as the 1st defendant, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Vice Admiral Ibas, retd, and Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the Federation were listed as 2nd to 39th defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/572/2025, which was lodged before the court yesterday.

The suit, which was filed by an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr. Johnmary Jideobi, is equally praying the court to set-aside as void, “all actions and decisions [howsoever described or made] of the 3rd Defendant (Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas, retd) in the name of Sole Administrator of Rivers State, same being unconstitutional, null and of no constitutional force throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria for all purposes.”

The plaintiff further prayed the court to issue a perpetual order of injunction, restraining the 1st defendant (Tinubu, either by himself, his officers, agents, privies, servants or any other person acting under his command howsoever named, “from either removing, suspending or otherwise tampering with the tenure of the Governor and Deputy-Governor of Rivers State [and, indeed, any other state in Nigeria].”

The plaintiff also prayed for an order of perpetual injunction barring President Tinubu, “either by himself, his officers, agents, privies, servants or any other person acting under his command howsoever named, from appointing any Sole Administrator into any State Government House in the thirty (36) states of the federation for any purpose whatsoever.”

In the originating summons filed through a consortium of lawyers, led by Mr. Chimezie Enuka, the plaintiff prayed the court to determine “whether in view of the combined provisions of the entirety of Sections 1, 5(2), 180, 188, 189, 305 and 306 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, and their conflated interpretation, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria [1st Defendant herein] has any constitutional authority [whatsoever] to either remove, suspend or otherwise tamper with the tenure of the duly-elected governor and deputy governor of Rivers State (and, indeed, of any other state in Nigeria) and appoint a Sole Administrator (or any other substitute howsoever called or described) such as the 3rd Defendant for that state?”

Upon the determination of the question, he prayed the court to declare that upon an intimate reading and complete understanding of the entirety of section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, there is NO other circumstance contemplated by the Constitution for the removal OR interruption of the tenure of an elected governor and deputy governor of a state EXCEPT the circumstances contemplated under Sections 180, 188, 189 and 306 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“A declaration of this Honourable Court that in view of the entirety of Sections 1, 5(2), 180, 188, 189, 305 and 306 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has NO constitutional authority to either remove, suspend or otherwise tamper with the tenure of a duly-elected governor and deputy governor of a state and appoint a Sole Administrator (or any other substitute howsoever called or described) such as the 3rd Defendant herein for that State.

“A declaration of this Honourable Court that the purported suspension of the governor and the deputy-governor of Rivers State of Nigeria by the 1st Defendant on Tuesday the 18th day of March, 2025, is unconstitutional, null and void and of no legal effect whatsoever.

“A declaration of this Honourable Court that the purported nomination/appointment and swearing in of Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas, retd, by the 1st Defendant as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State of Nigeria is unconstitutional, null and void and of no legal effect whatsoever.

“An order of this Honourable Court setting aside the suspension of the governor and the deputy-governor of Rivers State of Nigeria by the 1st Defendant on Tuesday the 18th day of March, 2025 for being unconstitutional, null and void and of no legal effect whatsoever.

“An order of this Court setting aside the nomination/appointment and swearing in of Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas, retd, as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State of Nigeria by the 1st Defendant.

“An order of this Honourable Court directing Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas, retd, (the 3rd defendant herein) to vacate, forthwith, the Government House of Rivers State of Nigeria.”

In a 32-paragraph affidavit he deposed in support of the suit, the plaintiff maintained that though President Tinubu has the constitutional power to declare a state of emergency in deserving circumstances in any part of the federation, he does not have the power to suspend elected officials, such as a governor, who is not his appointee.

“As a Nigerian lawyer and all through my years of practice, I have never seen the word ‘Sole Administrator’ in the amended 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I know that neither the 1st Defendant nor the 2nd Defendant appointed the governor and deputy governor of Rivers State of Nigeria and that no governor or deputy governor in Nigeria is an appointee of the 1st and 2nd Defendants.

“I know that Nigeria practices Federalism hinged on separation of powers. I have instituted this suit in the public interest, in defence of the rule of law and accentuation of the supremacy of the constitution and to preserve the integrity of the Nigerian constitution which is the most sacred document that holds the Nigerian state in balance and in being.

“I am genuinely worried that, in the absence of the intervention of this court, removal of duly-elected governors and deputy governors, may become the pastime of the President, thereby opening the floodgate of anarchy capable of consuming this nation.

“It will be in the interest of justice for this honourable court to grant the prayers contained on the face of this originating summons,” the plaintiff averred.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the matter to be heard.

Rivers Sole Administrator appoints SSG as Head of Service resigns

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator of the state, Vice Admiral Ibas, retd, has appointed Prof. Ibibia Worika, a legal expert as the new Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

In a statement, the Sole Administrator said the appointment, which took immediate effect, followed a rigorous selection process in which Worika’s extensive experience, academic credentials and policy expertise stood out.

The ex-naval chief also appointed Iyingi Brown as the Permanent Secretary for Welfare in the Office of the Head of Service to act as the Head of Service, pending a substantive appointment. The appointment followed the resignation of the substantive Head of Service, George Nwaeke.

The government in a statement, expressed gratitude for Nwaeke’s contributions during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors.

While congratulating Brown on her new role, the sole administrator reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Rivers State.

The statement further said Worika’s distinguished career spanned academia, international legal practice, and high-level policy advisory roles, making him well-suited to support the administrator in achieving the mandate set by President Bola Tinubu for the state.

“Professor Worika’s wealth of experience in legal scholarship, public policy, and governance will be instrumental in driving the administration’s agenda. His appointment underscores our dedication to excellence in public service,” the statement read.

The sole administrator emphasized his commitment to utiliing the rich human capital of Rivers State to foster peace, stability, and security.