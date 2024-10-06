Rivers LG Polls: Wike, Fubara feud escalates amid chaos as Gov’s candidates win

Despite all odds, Rivers State local government elections took place, yesterday, amid gunshots, bomb explosions and protests in some parts of the state.

The development, which did not fall short of pre-election predictions, left many residents worried, especially as a result of minimal presence of the police across all polling areas.

Sunday Vanguard observed that irrespective of widespread fears of violence across 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs in Rivers, the turnout appeared substantial. In many areas monitored, the exercise kicked off early without the presence of the police following the supply of sensitive and non-sensitive materials by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission,RSIEC.

The police had earlier said they were not providing security for the polls given a court order restraining them and other security agencies from providing security during the poll. A Federal High Court in Abuja had prevented the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from releasing the 2023 voter register to RSIEC. It also stopped the Inspector-General of Police and Department of State Services, DSS, from providing security for the exercise.

The matter pitched the camp of Governor Siminalyi Fubara and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, against each other, thereby heightening tension in the state. However, RSIEC said it had received a copy of the voter register from INEC since last year.

Earlier, Wike’s supporters staged a protest in Port Harcourt, kicking against the election.

Protest

The protesters, who were mainly youths drawn from all parts of the state, said they gathered to tell the world that there is no council election in Rivers State. Numbering over 200, the youths said, “as law-abiding citizens,” they were compelled to obey the Abuja Federal High Court judgment, which ordered the police and Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, not to participate in the exercise.

Henry Bobmanuel, one of the protesters said: “We are law abiding citizens of Rivers State. That is why we are not participating in the elections. We gathered here to tell the world that there is no local council election in River s State.” While the Wike group was protesting, elections had started in a good number of the LGAs. Councils like Port Harcourt, Omuma, Bonny, Obio-Akpor, Abua/Odua, Emohua, Ikwere, and Etche, had received sensitive materials as of 8 am while voting commenced immediately.

Also, voter accreditation had taken place at Unit 6, Ward 5 in Okomoko community in Etche. In Ward 5 Unit 9, 10 and 15 in the Port Harcourt City area, the exercise commenced at 8.45 am. In Phalga Ward 18, Unit 13, 14 and 15, voters were seen at the units. Materials arrived early and at 10 am, voting had ended.

Shooting

Meanwhile, two people sustained bullet wounds at Igwuruta Community, Ikwerre Local Government LGA, following a move by some youths alleged to be loyalists of Wike to enforce the High Court order.

The alleged loyalists of Wike had while residents were expecting the arrival of electoral materials in the area, caused uproar, claiming to be enforcing the order, which barred INEC from releasing the 2023 voters register to RSIEC. While residents of Igwuruta were preparing to go to their units, the youths started chasing people back to their houses, insisting that the polls would not be held in the area. Leader of the acclaimed loyalists, who leads the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in the community, Obinna Ekem, said they came out to ensure the people of Igwuruta complied with the judgment. Ekem said: “We came out as members of Peoples Democratic Party, who said that we are not participating in the election and we would not allow illegality to be perpetrated in our ward, Ward 12 Igwuruta, Ikwerre LGA. “We were in our various chapters to ensure that we complied with the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered by Justice Lifu on the 30th of September. As we were there, Emeregwa, Amadi and Azunda led their police orderlies and some thugs to attack us. “They shot at several people. Most of them are receiving treatment in hospitals. We ensured that in our various units, we sensitised people that the exercise is in futility and they don’t need to waste their time on what will not yield. We were addressing our people when they came to shoot at us.’’

However, it was gathered that the situation was brought under control by the Divisional Police Officer of Igwuruta Police Division, who quickly mobilised men to the area and restored calm. Similarly, there was heavy shooting at Rumuepirikom community, the town of FCT Minister. A source in the area said those behind the incident had come to stop the elections from taking place. The gunmen who shot sporadically scared people away. In a related development, an explosion reportedly rocked the secretariat of the faction of All Progressives Congress,APC, led by Tony Okocha, ex-chairman of APC Caretaker Committee in the state. Some suspected arsonists, in the early hours of yesterday, detonated explosives at the secretariat. A short video clip making the rounds on social media indicated that the incident damaged the main gate, security post, and some parts of the building. Okocha in a short message accused Fubara’s supporters for the attack “In the wee hours of Saturday, pro-Fubara civilian soldiers detonated dynamites at our office. The second attempt to set it ablaze was foiled as the security at the gate quickly put out the fire,” he said. Okocha’s APC had announced its withdrawal from the elections, citing legal reasons. Earlier, the leadership of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, said its members would be participating fully as observers in the exercise. Their position was contained in a communique signed by the chairmen of NBA branches in Rivers State, which was read to newsmen at the Conference Hall of NBA Building in Port Harcourt. Relatedly, suspected policemen invaded Elekahia Primary School in Port Harcourt City LGA About 21 Hilux patrol vans with heavily armed operatives were spotted driving into the venue from Elekahia Road. At the community primary school, ballot papers were seen scattered in the school premises and roadside. RSIEC officials who had set up their stand to begin accreditation in Ward 19, which has 10 units scampered for safety while the operatives chased them out of the ward.

Police

Meanwhile, Rivers State Police Command has confirmed that two separate explosions occurred in different parts of the state. It reported that the first incident took place at APC Secretariat along Aba Road, while the second struck Obio/ Akpor LGA Secretariat. Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the state Police Command, said both incidents happened simultaneously. Iringe-Koko further said police units responded swiftly, visiting the scenes and collecting samples for investigation. His words: “Rivers State Police Command was alerted to two explosions that rocked the city of Port Harcourt on Saturday. “The first explosion was reported at the APC secretariat on Aba Road at approximately 3:am. A security guard heard a loud bang, and upon investigation, observed three black Toyota Hilux vans speeding away from the scene. The explosion caused significant damage, destroying the gate, shattering the windows, and setting the security building on fire.

“The second explosion occurred at the Obio/Akpor Council Secretariat around 3:30 AM. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a black Toyota Hilux van and a white Toyota Sienna minivan drive past the secretariat. The occupants allegedly threw an object, suspected to be a stick of dynamite, which shattered the roof and damaged the generator house of the complex. “In response to these incidents, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Anti- Bomb Squad were mobilised to both locations.

“An improvised explosive device was recovered at the APC Secretariat, and the team identified the use of incendiary materials in the arson of the security building. The Anti-Bomb Squad collected samples from both scenes for forensic analysis, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of these heinous acts. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. “We assure residents of Port Harcourt that every possible measure is being taken to enhance security and ensure the safety of our community.”

Speaking on the conduct of the exercise, state Chairman of APC, Chief Emeka Beke, described it as peaceful, saying RSIEC did a good job. He, however, condemned the burning of factional secretariat of APC in the state, describing it as barbaric. At press time, RSIEC said Action Peoples Party, APP, had won 22 out of 23 LGA chairmanship seats in the state. Chairman of RSIEC, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, made the declaration at the RSIEC office in Port Harcourt. Governor Fubara recently directed his loyalists to defect to APP to contest the election.