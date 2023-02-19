Resign now, Northern, Southern leaders issue 24hr ultimatum to EFCC boss

…Sponsored groups after Bawa- EFCC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

This may not be the best of times for the embattled Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, as youth leaders from the Northern and Southern parts of the country have issued him a 24 hour ultimatum or face a series of coordinated mass action.

Bawa had for days faced a wave of protests from several civic groups across the country, yet there has been no respite for him as regional youth leaders have again accused him of selective right against graft.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday and signed by six regional leaders, Bawa was accused of gross incompetence and inability to deliver on his key mandate since he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

The statement was jointly signed by leaders of Arewa Transparency and Democratic Youths Initiatives ATDYI, Northeast Youths Assembly NYA, Centre for Rights, Justice and Democratic Integrity CRJD, Middlebelt Forum for Good Governance MFG, Southeast Coalition for Leadership SCL, and South West Alliance for Innovation and Good Governance SAIG.

The statement was signed by Salisu Yusuf, Sidi Baba Ali, Nadabo Abdullahi Fargo, Yakubu Jonah Ambali, Okafor Oguchukwu, and Babalola Shodipe Abayomi on behalf of the groups.

Last Tuesday, EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren, alluded the sponsored attacks to elements of the Kogi State Government, following the arrest and ongoing prosecution of relatives of the governor, Yahaya Bello.

Detailing the tactics employed by the sponsored protesters, Uwujaren said their intention was to blackmail Bawa and force him to resign.

Part of the statement released be the youth leaders read; “Watching what has been going on in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC since the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa, one cannot help but feel sad that something sinister is wrong somewhere in the management of the Commission, the inefficiency and incapacity of Bawa to steer the direction of the agency professionally.

“The selective anti-corruption crusader in Bawa and his lacklustre performance in office would help to determine his place in Nigeria’s corruption battle. He came, saw but failed to make a difference. His greatest odds is himself and posterity will judge him harshly for self inflicted blunders and failures.

“His greatest undoing is his inability to resist the tendency for selective prosecution of accused persons, pre-emptive trial of suspects undergoing investigation and conferring above-the-law status on questionable individuals working within and outside the Commission.

“We are therefore giving Bawa a 24-hour ultimatum to honourably resign from office or be ready to face mass action against his continued stay in office to be coordinated by the Coalition for Pro-democracy/Human Rights groups and Coalition of Nigerians against corruption.

“We shall organize a protest march to the EFCC’s office and other select offices of the Commission and anti- graft agencies across Nigeria to register our disapproval with the grave disobedience to the judgment of the Federal High Court and other Courts sentencing Mr Bawa for contempt.

“We are ready to work with the incoming leadership of the EFCC in order to prevent rights abuses, contempt of courts and disobedience to court orders in the future.

“The public perception of the EFCC as a tool for settling political scores, vendetta, prejudicial trial of accused persons under Bawa’s leadership must be corrected urgently.

“The EFCC should now investigate, arrest and genuinely prosecute all persons in Federal Government agencies whose conduct were detrimental to dipping hands in public treasury, including government officials who personalized public tilt and others involved in stamp duty remittances saga. The current selective prosecution, framing up of some persons and other obnoxious practices against the principles of fair play, equity and justice can no longer be tolerated.

“We make bold to state that there are monumental cases of corruption at the federal level than states and local governments. Indeed, the lion share of the monthly generated and federal allocation are domiciled with federal government.

“The EFCC should use its energy on serious issues and not witch-hunting individuals and state governments not in their good books or perceived enemies.

“EFCC must obey the laws of the land because it is also the creation of the law. Our laws state that no citizen should be arrested and detained for more than a specific period without being charged to court.

“The high handed style of breaking people’s houses in a gestapo like style must not repeat itself anywhere in our country. The same EFCC under Bawa never demonstrated such impunity on a known figure notorious for soiling their hands with stamp duty funds and economic sabotage. An offence much more grevious than other cases involving paltry amounts.

“We shall constitute Human Rights/Pro-democracy Tribunal for the trial of government officials who violate the rights of Nigerians, disobey court orders, aid mischief against innocent citizens, selectively handle cases of politically exposed persons, that have acted with indecency and impunity in the discharge of their assigned duties. We shall undertake this onerous responsibility and ensure that fundamental rights of Nigerians are not violated for selfish and parochial political interests pseudo democrats and their running dogs ‘Transient Manipulators of Political Power” in contemporary Nigeria,’ the statement added