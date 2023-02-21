Polls: Suspension, counter-suspension rock APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in the North East was thrown into confusion yesterday, following the purported suspension of the National Vice Chairman for the zone, Mustapha Salihu.

The Rumde ward working committee of the party in Yola North local government of Adamawa State, had announced the suspension of Salihu but hours later, another letter sent to the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party in Abuja invalidated the suspension.

Abdulhadi Ahmed, vice-chairman of the Rumde ward, and Garba Mohammed, ward secretary, both signed the suspension letter.

Salihu, who was suspended for six months alongside the party’s ward chairman, Abdulkadir Abdullahi, was accused of associating with the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who is a member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The suspension notice indicated that Salihu was suspended for “glaring and proven anti-party activities, gross abuse of office and creating crisis within the ranks of the party at all levels, which if left unchecked, will affect the party at the forthcoming general elections,”

Their suspension was said to have been communicated to the party leadership in Yola North LGA for onward transmission to the state working committee.

Counter

However, the APC Chairman, Rumde Ward, Abdulkadir Abdullahi in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, distanced the party from the purported suspension.

He said: “The All Progressive Congress, Rumde Ward Working Committee, Yola North Local Government, Adamawa State wishes to distance itself from the purported suspension of the APC National Vice-Chairman Northeast, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, going viral on social media platforms.

“There can be no doubt about his many virtues, his spirit for party duty, resilience and capacity to listen to advice and so on.

“Attached is the signature of Rumde Ward Working Committee members passing a Vote of Confidence on The APC National Vice Chairman, Northeast.”

Efforts to get Salihu to respond to the allegations were, however, unsuccessful at press time yesterday.

He did not immediately respond to Vanguard’s enquiries.