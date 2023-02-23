Polls: Owolabi backs Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu and Tinubu

By Dickson Omobola

AHEAD of Saturday’s elections, a grassroots politician, Ajayi Owolabi, yesterday, urged the South-West to rally around the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju BolaTinubu, to actualise his dream of becoming the next president of the country.

Chief Owolabi, who is the CEO of Mainforce Security Services, said: “Let me use this opportunity to make this rallying call on all true sons and daughters of the Yoruba race to unite as one behind the candidature of Asiwaju Tinubu, a proud son of the soil and one of the most formidable and experienced politicians to have ever emerged from Yorubaland.”

Owolabi reminded the people to remember the sacrifice of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, and the late business mogul, Moshood Abiola, for democracy, adding that the coming Presidential election was not about political parties, but about the most competent candidate.

Describing Tinubu as a nationalist, who is not tribalistic, he recalled that when Tinubu was the governor of the Lagos State, he never neglected any ethnic group.

Chief Owolabi also urged Lagos residents to cast their votes for Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu because of his laudable achievements in the state.

He said Sanwo-Olu deserved to be given a second term due to his administration’s huge infrastructural development all around the state.