Police confirm unrest in Ketu, Ojota axis, say normalcy restored

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday confirmed civil unrest in some parts of the state owing to the current naira scarcity.

The protesters stormed Mile-12, Ketu, Ojota area, along Ikorodu Road, and Iyana-Ipaja around 6.am before it spread to other areas like Agege and Iyana-Iba.

Motorists and residents who were on their way to different places of work hurriedly turned back in panic as the rioters went berserk with bonfire set across the road.

Vehicles coming from Ìkoròdù could not go beyond Mile 12 bridge as they hurriedly made U-turn to their destinations.

Though, the presence of the combine Military and the Policemen of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, at the scene did not deter the protesters as they engaged the securitymen in confrontation.

However, most vehicles were turned back to Ikorodu including Bus Rapid Transit, BRT buses.

Confirming the unrest via his verified Tweeter handle, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said operatives of the Force have been positioned in identified areas.