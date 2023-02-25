Photos: Voting commences at Buhari’s polling unit in Daura

Voting has commenced at the Sarkin Yara A Kofar Baru 01/003 polling unit where President Muhammadu and his household are expected to cast their votes.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had earlier set up the stage in preparation for the President’s arrival.

President Buhari had, on Thursday, arrived in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, where he will cast his vote on Saturday, February 25, 2023, the Presidential Election day.

According to a statement signed on Thursday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Leonardo AW139 helicopter conveying Buhari from the Katsina Airport touched down in Daura at 05:25pm, after which he was conveyed home by a retinue of DSS officials.