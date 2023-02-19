Peter Obi, Nigeria’s answer for real change – Akin Osuntokun

Akin Osuntokun

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Director General of Peter Obi/ Yusuf Datti Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party, (LP) Chief Akin Osuntokun, has described Saturday as the biggest day of decision and rare opportunity to choose between the real change Nigerians earnestly desired, or continue to wallow in pains.

Osuntokun said this over the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, while addressing party supporters from across the 16 Local Governments, at a Town Hall Meeting.

The former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), noted that the coming elections would determined whether Nigerians are actually ready to change their destiny, and chart a new course for themselves

He assured Nigerians that Peter Obi’s emergence as the next Nigeria president would put an end to all the agonies they are made to face as a result of uncaring leadership.

Osuntokun enjoined all Labour Party across the country, as well as agents, to build on the current tempo of mobilisation for Peter Obi, assuring that the presidential candidate of Labour party would speedily address all challenges facing the country, not long, after winning the poll.

The Ekiti-born campaign DG said familiar problems, such as unemployment, insecurity, hunger, scarcity of money, high price of fuel, high cost of food, incessant strikes, among several others would become history.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of Labour Party, Mr Odunayo Okunade, a said labour party would rule Nigeria and promote family values, exactly according to the dictates of its logo, which is about father, mother and children.

He noted that labour party is the only party in the country that has respect for lives and wellbeing of Nigerians, and would therefore not let Nigerians down with it’s human face.

” Going by the experience of Nigerians, parties like APC and PDP, parading broom and umbrella have no good plans for the country and do not have the competence to run the country effectively.

” This is why they repeatedly run Nigeria aground and put Nigerians in her present precarious situations”,the said.

In her address, the women leader of the party in Ekiti, Mrs Wendy Obi called on voters in the State, especially women, to make sure they vote massively for labour party so as to free themselves and their children from the current hardship, showing faces in virtually all facets of life.

She promised that Nigerians, under the leadership of Peter Obi would never regret voting for him as their next president.

She claimed both the APC and PDP had destroyed the country beyond immediate repairs, especially by incuring huge debt for the nation without much to show for it, asking Nigerians not again make the mistake of voting such parties into power

She said one of the prorities of Peter Ob,i would be to take the country from being a consumption to production country, saying that was the new way to go for the betterment of Nigeria.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Presidential Campaign Coordinator in Ekiti, Mr Moses Jolayemi, urged voters to troop out on Saturday to elect Obi and his vice as the next President and Vice President of Nigeria, assuring them that the candidates and the party would not renege on promises made to them.

He asked party members and agents to start moving from house to house, and canvas for the emergence of Obi for a new Nigeria.

He daclared that Obi would win Saturday’s election landslide,and advised Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) to guide against manipulation of BIVAS by enemies of progress within and outside of the Commission

” It is crystal clear that Peter Obi will win the coming election in a free, fair exercise, especially if INEC do not compromise the use of BIVAS .

” If BIVAS is allowed to work, we will have credible, violence free Election, because f you look at the configuration of BIVAS from the point of voting, collation and announcement of results, there is no much of human intervention,with this, hence, Peter Obi is the next President”

Commenting on the logjam that greeted recent Naira redesign and cashless policy of Central Bank, the Ekiti PCC Coordinator said labour party was on same page, but condemned the hasty manner of its implementation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the town hall meeting were: National financial Secretary, Gbenga Daramola. Youth leader, Comrade Kola Agbede, State Secretary, A.Adesua and all the 16 Local government party Chairmen, among several others.